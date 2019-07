ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes beat El Paso on Sunday 12-3, and with this win the Topes take 3 out of 4 in their series with the Chihuahua’s. The Isotopes racked up 18 Hits and 5 home runs in the victory.

The Isotopes will return home next, as they kick off a 7-game home stand on Monday. Game 1 of 4 with Fresno will be on Monday at 6:35 p.m.