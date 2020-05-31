Isotopes are set to compete in “The Greatest Gorra” Competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes, AKA Mariachis, are two-time defending Copa Cup Champions, and the ball club is now competing in another competition put on by minor league baseball. It’s called “The Greatest Gorra” as 92 minor league baseball teams will compete in a tournament style competition to see which squad has the best hat.

“All 92 clubs that would have participated in the Copa Competition this year on the field are now part of an online tournament, so to speak, and the fans will vote who they think is the best cap. So, the Mariachi’s cap will go against the Trenton ball club on Monday. So, people can go on to MiLB.com and vote for what they think is their favorite,” said Isotopes GM John Traub. You can vote for the Mariachi’s hat Monday on the MiLB website.

This is another fun way the Isotopes can stay engaged with their fans, as their season is still not underway. John Traub says that they still don’t know when the Isotopes will start their season, but they are doing their best to stay relevant and give back to the community.

“It’s always been important and it’s always been a fabric of who we are as an organization, and you know these days if we can stay connected with the community in a variety of ways, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be headline grabbing things that we are doing. You know, we are feeding truck drivers every Friday, we are involved in the Feeding America Program. You know, these are the type of things that we have been doing and we are going to continue to do. It’s kind of neat to be able to think of ourselves, as you phrased it, more than just a baseball team because it’s never been more evident and in focus as it is now,” said Traub. The general manager also went on to say that the Isotopes are planning more community events in the near future.

