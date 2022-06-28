ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the June stretch that has seen multiple Isotopes offensive records broken, multiple players have excelled and even gotten the call up to the Rockies. Coco Montes is the latest to contribute to the ‘Topes success, as he has had three straight multi-hit games where he has gone 8-14 at the plate for a .571 average.

“Its just a lot of hard work,” Montes said. “Just realizing that there’s always something that I can be better at. I’m out there, my main goal is obviously to help the Albuquerque Isotopes get to the playoffs. Right now we got hot the last couple weeks, we had a big week last week.”

While Montes has found success on the field, many fans have wondered how he got his unique first name.

“I come from a Cuban family, my grandparents are Cuban, and when I was a baby, my grandfather would call me Cocoliso, which is just a joking, funny slang way to call a bald person and it ended up just sticking,” he said. “They would always call me Cocoliso, el Coco, and it stuck.”

Montes walk-up song CoCo by O.T. Genasis says “I’m in love with the Coco” and with the way he’s currently playing, so are the Isotopes.