Isotopes announce 2022 coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes coaching staff for the 2022 season is set. The Colorado Rockies Triple-A affiliate announced who will be calling the shots for the upcoming season, led by returning manager, Warren Schaeffer.

This season will mark Schaeffer’s tenth with the Rockies organization, serving in multiple roles. 2022 will be Schaeffer’s second with the Isotopes after finishing 58-72 in 2021. With more of a somewhat normal offseason, Schaeffer is envisioning bigger things for the ‘Topes in 2022, and is looking forward to getting back to baseball. “Another good year of great fans and a great town,” said Schaeffer. “Just the ballpark is so awesome, we can’t wait to get back at it. The offseason gets long and we all want baseball again.”

Former Lobo, Jordan Pacheco, was previously announced to the coaching staff in November and will serve as the team’s hitting coach. Pacheco was drafted by the Rockies in 2007 and later made his Major League debut in 2011. He also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds before retiring as a player in 2021.

The ‘Topes will also be getting a new pitching coach as Frank Gonzales got the call up from Double-A Hartford. Gonzales has been with the Rockies organization for quite some time, as he has previously managed Rookie-Level clubs Boise and Grand Junction.

Other positions announced for the Isotopes include bench coach Pedro Lopez, athletic trainer Hoshi Mizutani and physical performance Coach Phil Bailey. Lopez spent the 2021 season as the team’s hitting coach and will transition to the first bench coach in the team’s history. Mizutani and Bailey return to their same roles from last season.

The Isotopes will start the 2022 season on the road against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on April 5. The first homestand of the season will begin on April 12 against the Tacoma Rainiers.