Isotopes' Mariachis win Greatest Gorra contest

Local Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes heard some great news on Friday, as their alter ego The Mariachis came out victorious in “The Greatest Gorra,” or MiLB hat competition. It started with 92 teams and after fans voting online, the Mariachis made their way through this tournament-style competition. The Mariachis outlasted every team and now have this accolade to add to their already impressive resume of two Copa Cups.

“Yeah, it is just a terrific honor to continue to receive these accolades on behalf of the Mariachis program. We are just thrilled that the fans still love this logo as much and thank you to everyone who voted, we ate touched, we are honored by the fact that this has resonated so well throughout this community,” said Isotopes General Manager, John Traub.

