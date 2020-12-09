Isaiah Chavez is set to start at QB for UNM in season finale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico football is headed into their final game of the season. They are coming off of their first win of the year against Wyoming and will head into their game with Fresno State on Saturday with a little confidence.

Head Coach Danny Gonzales also said that this team is set to head into their season finale with freshman walk-on Isaiah Chavez as their starting quarterback. “The energy around Isaiah, I mean he is a confident kid and they rally around him, and I mean he gets to start. So, that’s a heck of a deal. I mean, a walk-on true freshman starting a Division I football game,” said Danny Gonzales.

As of now, Tevaka Tuioti and Trae Hall are out, and Connor Genal just had surgery on Tuesday for his injured right hand. Chavez will get the start and will have Bryson Carroll as his back up. “The preparation really hasn’t been different. You know, you have to attack every week with the same mentality, but obviously, it’s a little bit different going into this week, being QB 1. So, I mean I feel like I just have to be more mentally locked in than anything,” said Isaiah Chavez.

Prior to this season, the last time UNM had a starting walk-on QB was almost 20 years ago, when Casey Kelly started for Rocky Long’s Lobos. UNM will host Fresno State on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 8:30 p.m. and that game will be shown on Fox Sports 2.

