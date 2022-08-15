ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isaiah Chavez got his first start as a Lobo quarterback as a freshman in 2020. The Rio Rancho product was nicknamed QB 5 because that was his depth position on the team that year. A rash of injuries shot Chavez to the top of the depth chart where he proved he could play. The 2021 season saw Chavez lose his spot and injury caused him to lose it again.

As the 2022 fall camp continues, Chavez finds himself in a familiar place. He’s getting few reps and is hovering around fourth on the depth chart. CJ Montes got the top QB job in the spring and has been taking the bulk of the number one snaps.

Justin Holoday and Miles Kendrick have been splitting the number two reps. “It’s a bit hard coming from the job and then losing it and then coming and getting hurt,” said Chavez. “There’s a lot of things that go into this thing, but you got to stay mentally tough. I love being out there. I love playing with the guys. I love running around. No matter if they need me to do anything, run routes, block. I mean, I don’t care as long as I’m going out there with the guys. But, to see them taking snaps and everything, you know, it’s hard, but I love to see my guys succeed, so.” The Lobos will open the season by hosting Maine Sep. 3.