ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — His goal is to always help the team. Isaiah Chavez is doing so with reps on the kicking team and as a long snapper.

As KRQE has shared before, the former Rio Rancho standout decided to share his long snapping skills with the Lobos in an effort to also get playing time.

“I feel like I can improve, definitely. Long snapping is something that I’m still trying to perfect. It comes with time, just little things that I need to work on,” said Chavez.

Chavez came to the team as a quarterback, thrust into the starting lineup during his true freshman season. He led the team to its only two wins in a COVID-shortened season. He, once again, finds himself buried on the depth chart at QB in his red-shirt junior year, but he doesn’t complain. He only leads. Players and coaches have both noticed.

“Isaiah is one of the best team guys I’ve ever been around. Obviously, he can run the football, and we got some offensive packages where he does some things. He just wants to win, and he wants whatever is best for the team,” said Head Coach Danny Gonzales.