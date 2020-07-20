Isaac Vallie-Flagg hopes he can become a bare-knuckles fighting champ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isaac Vallie-Flagg said he didn’t think he would be fighting for a title at 42 years old, but that is what is going to happen Friday in Oxford, Mississippi. Vallie-Flagg will meet Luis Palomino for the first BKFC title in the 155-pound weight division.

“He’s a tough dude,” said Vallie-Flagg. “He’s fought Justin Gaethje, who is the current UFC lightweight champion, twice in the world series of fighting. And, had some real wars with him both times. You know, the dude is a tough, durable, slick fighter. He comes to fight. He’s had a full camp. I think this is going to be a war style-wise because we both like to throw down.”

Vallie-Flagg started his combat career 17 years ago with MMA. He was even a fighter in the UFC ranks during his career.

There was one period of his career where Vallie-Flagg had personal battles that landed him on the wrong side of the law. That is all behind him now.

Two years ago, he started his journey into the world of bare-knuckles fighting and has loved every bit of it. For Vallie-Flagg, it would mean a win for his home state of New Mexico if he can walk away with the title Friday.

“I just think it’s awesome to bring another belt back home to Albuquerque,” said Vallie-Flagg. You know, Albuquerque has a long line of fighters. Vallie-Flagg is undefeated in bare-knuckles competition at 3-0. His opponent is 1-0.