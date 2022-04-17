NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves are heading to the playoffs. New Mexico wrapped up the regular season on Saturday night with a 4-2 victory over the Odessa Jackalopes.
The win brought the Ice Wolves’ record to 38-27, which ranks second in the NAHL South Division. The second-place finish gives the Ice Wolves a playoff berth and the team will host a first-round series next weekend.