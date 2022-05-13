NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Down 0-2 in a playoff series to the Lone Star Brahmas, the New Mexico Ice Wolves faced a must win game on Thursday night. Game three of the series was much kinder to New Mexico, as the Ice Wolves got the win 3-0.

With the win, New Mexico will now host game four of the series on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Outpost Ice Arenas.

As the Ice Wolves second round playoff series continues, New Mexico must win out to move on. The team is playing in a best-of-five series, meaning a third loss to the Brahmas would eliminate the Ice Wolves from the playoffs. A win in game four would mean a fifth and final game of the series to be played in Texas.