ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves have tied the opening playoff series against the Wichita Falls Warriors. Following a 4-3 loss in the first game of the series on Friday night, New Mexico responded well. Down 0-1 in the second period, the Ice Wolves clawed back on Saturday to win 2-1.
The Ice Wolves will now travel to Wichita for game three of the series against the Warriors on Friday. Game four will also be played in Wichita and the fifth and final will be in Albuquerque (if necessary).