NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves will play in yet another deciding game. The Ice Wolves will play the New Jersey Titans in a pivotal game three on Sunday, with the winner going on to the national championship.

Following a 3-1 victory over the Titans on Friday, the Ice Wolves needed a win on Saturday to clinch a spot in the NAHL Robertson Cup. New Mexico battled for nearly 80 minutes in game two but fell 2-3 in overtime. The Ice Wolves remain alive, as the current series against New Jersey is a best of three, with the winner of the third and final game advancing to the championship. Game three between the Ice Wolves and Titans is Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

The winner of Sunday’s game will play Anchorage for the Robertson Cup National Championship.