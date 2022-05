ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A solid season for the The New Mexico Ice Wolves came to an end on Sunday night, after a double OT loss to New Jersey. It was a win or go home situation for the Ice Wolves, and an exciting game 3 with the Titans would end in their favor.

This is not how the Ice Wolves wanted their season to end, but it was a great showing from this young franchise, as they made it to the NAHL Playoff semifinals in their first ever post season appearance.