Ice Wolves are excited about post season accolades and the future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves are fresh off of earning the NAHL Southern Division Organization of the Year Award but more good news came their way on Thursday, as they were given Organization of the Year Award by the North American Hockey League. Ice Wolves Head Coach, Phil Fox spoke with KRQE Sports on Sunday and he was more than happy with the award and his teams first season.

“I thought season one went really well for our first year in the North American Hockey League. Being a brand new organization there is a lot of things that go into it. With that being said, for us to be recognized and be the south division organization along with The North American League Organization of the Year, I think the first year went pretty well,” said Phil Fox

The Ice Wolves are now in the offseason and are gearing up to improve in year two, which is set to start in September. “We are finding new players for spots we got to fill. You know, we are returning a lot of our guys, we were a young team this year. So, I expect us to be a lot more competitive from the get-go. I would like to see us be in a playoff push or a playoff contention spot. With that being said, you can definitely follow all of the action on social media this summer and see what new players we are bringing to the Ice Wolves. Look forward to seeing you guys this fall, thank you,” said Fox.

