IBO bantamweight champ Melissa Parker the newest face at Jackson and Wink Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – IBO bantamweight boxing champion Melissa Parker is taking the road traveled by former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Parker is adding MMA to her resume. She already dabbled into the sport on an amateur level back in 2015. Parker was in Colorado making the world boxing team, which she did.

Parker had some downtime and was talked into trying the sport by a coach. “So, with four weeks of training, I went into my first amateur MMA fight and I stopped her in the first round and I’m like, I feel like a freaking ninja, and I’ve always wanted to be a Power Ranger. So, I’m like, I can elbow. I can kick. I can snatch you down. So, I became obsessed,” said Parker.

That obsession has now turned into action with the Brooklyn, New York native decision to train at Jackson and Wink Academy in Albuquerque, Parker is about a week and a half in and is enjoying all of the experience surrounding her. “Having fighters who have already made in in the UFC, like Holly Holm, Michelle Waterson, they have this wealth of knowledge and they bring so much to my training because that’s what I like, experience since my background is boxing and I just recently transferred into MMA.”

In the boxing ring, Parker is undefeated.