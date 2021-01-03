Hurst scores 20 as Lobo women’s basketball complete sweep of Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team completed a sweep of Nevada Saturday with a 78-67 victory. Nevada was able to slow the Lobos offense in the second meeting.

The Lobos scored 89 points in the previous meeting after a blistering start, but Nevada did not allow it in the second game and even led 34-33 at halftime. “They switched their lineup,” said Bradbury. “They put a bunch of guards out there to chase us around, not let us shoot threes, made us drive it. So, in turn, instead of getting out-rebounded by them, we out-rebound them. So, it’s kind of give and take.” The Lobos forced Nevada into 19 turnovers for the game.

Ahlise Hurst led four Lobos in double figures with a game-high 20 points. Jaedyn De La Cerda added 20 points. Twins Latora and LaTascya Duff scored ten each.

With the victory, the Lobos improved to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play. Nevada dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in league play. The Lobos are at Utah State for a pair of games starting January 7.

