ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 600 Special Olympics athletes from New Mexico came out to the University of New Mexico to compete in the 2022 state summer games. Athletes from 34 delegations competed in track and field, softball, and flag football.

It’s the first state summer games since 2019 due to the pandemic. Organizers and athletes say they are thrilled to be back. “It felt amazing. Because we had virtual games last year and we just competed against our teammates and it just wasn’t the same,” says athlete Terrance Orgain. “So it’s always a pleasure to see what kind of other levels you compete against.”

The games will continue with a volleyball competition Sunday at Sandia Prep.