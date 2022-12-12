ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life for was held inside the Sandia Prep gymnasium on Sunday afternoon, remembering the life of recently passed Christopher Scott Eaton.

Chris Eaton passed away at the age of 25 years old on November 31st. Hundreds of people packed Sandia Prep’s gym on Sunday to honor the reigning New Mexico High School 5A Baseball Coach of Year. Chris Eaton influenced many lives on and off of the baseball diamond.

“He encouraged; he made you believe in yourself. I had one of his players tell me that Chris made me believe in me before I believed in myself. Thats who he was, he just gave, he gave and he loved”, said Chris’ brother, Michael Eaton.

Eaton’s family hopes to start a foundation in Chris’ name, that will help young athletes. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on that.