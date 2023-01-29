ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 320 kids participated in a city-wide archery tournament in Albuquerque. Elementary, middle, and high school students all came out to compete.

The winners in each event took home an award for themselves, as well as one for their school.

“We have a couple of kids who are shooting real well. A perfect score in archery is 300, and we have a young lady, she’s right at 286, so yeah, she’s right there,” said Gina Chavez, who owns an archery store.

Chavez explained grant money for archery equipment in schools is available through Game and Fish.

The State Archery Tournament is coming up in February, and the turnout is expected to approach 800 students.