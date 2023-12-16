ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Bowl kicked off on Saturday. The Aggies faced off against Fresno State, and fans were more than excited than ever.

Lines of fans wrapped around University Stadium in Albuquerque with hundreds of people showing up to support the New Mexico State Aggies.

“We are super excited; we are Aggie alumnis. They’re doing great, so we’re here to support them. We’re excited,” commented Brianna & Jayvas Medrano, Aggies fans.

This is NMSU’s second New Mexico Bowl in a row, but their first one at University Stadium. One fan says he came from El Paso, Texas to support the team. Although he says he’s not originally an Aggies fan, he wanted to join in on the fun to support New Mexico.

“Just celebrating another Great New Mexico moment, glad to see this happen. You know, it’s a moment for our state to shine,” said Eugene O’Neill, game attendee.

The two teams were fighting for a chance to win the New Mexico Bowl trophy, which is a handcrafted game-specific clay pot made by the Zia Pueblo. The trophy includes the New Mexico Bowl logo, the Zia symbol, and images of the NMSU Aggies and Fresno State Bulldogs. However, some fans said they were just hoping for a fun game, no matter the outcome.

“I hope that everybody has a good time. It’s wonderful to see all of these, you know happy people and colors, and a lot of smiles,” said O’Neill.

New Mexico State fell to the Fresno State Bulldogs, 10 to 37.