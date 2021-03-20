Hundreds of fans attend first United pre-season game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans were out in full force Saturday. The team’s first preseason match at home was the first chance for fans to watch the team play in New Mexico since the pandemic.

New Mexico United fans were 350 strong Saturday afternoon, for the team’s first pre-season match against El Paso. “300, we’ll make it feel like it’s 10,000 or more,” says Jesus Morales.

Last season the team played on the road. So fans jumped at the chance to watch them play in person in New Mexico. “It’s been too long, a year! I didn’t think I could fit in my outfit but I’m able to fit and it’s awesome to just come out and hang out with our familia and have a great time,” says Joshua Padilla. “We’re so over this virus, we’re happy to be out here today,” says Morales.

Tickets for all three of the team’s home games sold out in less than five minutes. Fans say they’re happy to watch the team but they were also excited to have something to do. “New Mexico’s been shut down for a good year and I think everybody’s just ready to get to a little bit of normal routine and get to cheer on especially New Mexico United,” Padilla says.

Fans were socially-distanced in pods of no more than six. And each pod was six feet apart. Fans say they appreciate all of the safety measures that make it possible for them to watch their hometown club. “We want to make sure everybody is safe and everybody has a good time but also not worrying about what their health is going to be when they leave,” Padilla says.

And win or lose, “We want to come out just to support them and show them how much we love them,” Padilla says. United’s next home pre-season match is April 10 against Colorado Springs.