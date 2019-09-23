Hugh Greenwood set to sign new, professional Australian rules football contract

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former UNM Basketball player and Lobo Legend, Hugh Greenwood was present at UNM Football’s Rio Grande Rivalry game on Saturday.

Sports Director Van Tate caught up with Greenwood, who is in town visiting family and training. Greenwood misses basketball but is really happy with his career as a professional Australian rules football player. He even says he will be signing a new deal soon.

“Yeah, it’s certainly going better than I thought it ever would, to be honest. I have played 50 games now at the highest level, so its the equivalent of the NFL. Everyone asks me if I am playing rugby, but it’s not rugby, its Australian rules football. So, I am about to sign a new contract and I am very very excited for that future”, said Hugh Greenwood.

Greenwood also says that he hopes to play 4-5 more years in Australia and then move back to the states to be a college coach.