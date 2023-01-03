ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Number 21 ranked UNM Men’s Basketball will take on UNLV inside a sold-out Pit on Saturday. Lobo Basketball hasn’t sold out a game since 2015 when former UNM guard Hugh Greenwood celebrated his senior night. Greenwood felt like he should help his former team reach a sellout on Saturday, so he bought tickets and hopes to give them out to some lucky fans.

“When I saw that we were close to selling out and we have been close to selling out for the last few weeks, I wanted to make sure that did happen and it’s a small way of supporting the program and hopefully we will give away the tickets on Instagram later in the week to make sure that it is fully sold out. So, to get the Pit fully rocking again in a sellout would be epic,” said Hugh Greenwood.

Greenwood says that he will give them to random fans on Instagram, that tag him with their favorite Lobo Basketball memory from 2011-2015. UNM will host UNLV on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.