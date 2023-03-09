ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The No. 6 seed University of New Mexico Lobo’s (22-10) play the No. 3 seed Utah State Aggies (24-7) in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament Thursday.

How To Watch:

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. MT

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. MT Where: Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

The Lobos advanced to the quarterfinals after beating the Wyoming Cowboys 87-76 on Wednesday night in Vegas. UNM lost to Utah State 84-73 in their only other meeting earlier this year in Logan, Utah. The winner of Thursday night’s game will move on to the semifinals where they will face the winner UNLV and Boise State.