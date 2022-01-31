ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award was announced on Monday. The honor went to Rendon Kuykendall, a junior at Hope Christian.

Kuykendall won the class 4-A state meet in style, with a time of 15:24.9 and 17 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. The back to back Gatorade Player of the Year also had a solid postseason in national meets, finishing third at the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Championships and 14th — with a state record time of 14:25.76 — at the Garmin Running Lane Cross Country Championships.

Kuykendall also helped lead the Huskies to a state championship this past season. Hope Christian is set to begin its 2022 season in the fall.