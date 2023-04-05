ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes Park held its 20th home opening game on Tuesday night. The Topes came back to beat the Salt Lake Bees, 7-5, but for the fans in attendance it is a special time of the year.

“The crowd, the people, the sport itself, its just something to love”, said Yvette Mora. Mora is a life long fan of the Dukes and the Isotopes. She was one of the fans at Tuesday’s nights game, enjoying the event and also getting some family time. “Well, its one of the few times my son and I get together, going to baseball games and you know, its kind of a bonding moment”, said Lou Falcone.

Lou and Joe Falcone are a father and son that have now been to 12 straight opening day games at Isotopes Park, and even though Joe now resides in Denver, CO, its a tradition they still keep alive. “You know, its something that we have kept alive. I take off of work every year for it, you know come on down, and its just a good tradition that we have always had”, said Joe Falcone.