‘Holly’s Holmies’ support the fighter ahead of UFC 239

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE)- Fight night for UFC 239 has finally arrived. Jon Jones will try to retain his Light Heavyweight title, Diego Sanchez is chasing a third straight victory and Holly Holm wants to lift her arms as the champion once again.

When you need help, solid support, backup, who do you call? You call your ‘Holmies’.

“I’ll tell you what, I have friends that I call my sisters and those are my sisters you know. Their love gives me strength, their confidence in me gives me strength you know. When you’re surrounded by people that don’t believe in you, that can make you feel weak. When you’re surrounded by people who believe in you, it’s like ‘oh, they believe in me for a reason’. They really think I can do it and it gives me strength,” said Holly Holm.

“I think I’ve only missed three fights I think from the beginning of her career. Like I think I’ve only missed an amateur fight and two of her UFC fights, “said Nohime Dennisson.

“Well it’s not hard to keep energy up with this group of girls. They really bring me up at all times and I hope we bring up Holly” said Theresa Sabaugh.

“Of course we want her to win in whatever form that might be whether it be on the ground, stand up, kick, whatever that might be we want her to shock the world ” said Vangie Pacheco.

“We are texting the whole time before, we’re with her. We’re making sure she’s training, we’re sending her pictures of skeletons to make sure she’s getting all the water off of her. We’re there for her 100%, we’re screaming which is why I don’t have a voice and the fight hasn’t started. We bring the energy,” said Shanda Diantonio.

UFC 239 begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019.