Holly Holms unveils new line of ‘preacher’s daughter’ gear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm fans have a new way to show off their ‘preacher’s daughter’ pride. Albuquerque’s MMA hometown hero posted photos on Instagram of her new personalized swag including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and water bottles. Holm posted a link to order the gear on her Instagram page.

