ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm fans have a new way to show off their ‘preacher’s daughter’ pride. Albuquerque’s MMA hometown hero posted photos on Instagram of her new personalized swag including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and water bottles. Holm posted a link to order the gear on her Instagram page.
- APD investigate homicide at Sandia Vista Park
- Former U of U police officer involved in McCluskey case fired from Logan City Police Department
- Holly Holms unveils new line of ‘preacher’s daughter’ gear
- Yosemite officials urge hikers to stay hydrated in summer heat following wave of heat-related incidents
- APD investigation of sex offender leads to South Carolina sexual exploitation arrest