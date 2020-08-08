Holly Holms unveils new line of ‘preacher’s daughter’ gear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande graduate and former baseball player, Demian Salcido is the first recipient of a scholarship from the Angelo Garcia Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Salcido received $1,500 on Friday morning from this memorial scholarship fund and he couldn't be more thankful.

"I am just beyond honored and blessed because this is a good opportunity and it's going to help me with my college expenses and everything, I am just beyond blessed," said Salcido.