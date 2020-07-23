Holly Holm’s August 1 UFC Main Event bout postponed

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 15: Holly Holm of the United States celebrates victory over Ronda Rousey of the United States in their UFC women’s bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 193 event at Etihad Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm heard some bad news on Wednesday, as the Albuquerque native and former UFC Bantamweight Champion was told that her fight on August 1 is now postponed. Multiple reports are saying that Holm’s opponent, Irene Aldana, tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to bow out for the August 1 date.

Holly’s longtime promoter, Lenny Fresquez could not confirm if Aldana tested positive for COVID-19, but he did say that this fight is postponed and that Holm is very disappointed. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Holm as she currently holds a 13-5 professional record.

