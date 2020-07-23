Holly Holm’s August 1 UFC Main Event bout postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with news from collegiate athletics in New Mexico. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sent out a letter to the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University urging the universities to postpone fall contact sports.

UNM Athletic Director, Eddie Nunez held a press conference with the media on Wednesday and gave his response to the letter and what the department and university hope to do moving forward. "It is something that we will continue to consider as we get further along with the NCAA and the Mountain West and when a decision is rendered, kind of where football or fall sports are going, that we have an opportunity to sit down again with her office and be able to have those conversations and see at that point where we go from there," said Nunez.