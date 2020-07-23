Holly Holm’s August 1 UFC Main Event bout postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm heard some bad news on Wednesday, as the Albuquerque native and former UFC Bantamweight Champion was told that her fight on August 1 is now postponed. Multiple reports are saying that Holm’s opponent, Irene Aldana, tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to bow out for the August 1 date.
Holly’s longtime promoter, Lenny Fresquez could not confirm if Aldana tested positive for COVID-19, but he did say that this fight is postponed and that Holm is very disappointed. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Holm as she currently holds a 13-5 professional record.