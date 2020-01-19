Holly Holm wins and Donald Cerrone loses at UFC 246

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC 246 wrapped up in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night. In the main event, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone lost in dramatic fashion to Conor McGregor, as McGregor won by a TKO just 40 seconds into round one. Cerrone’s professional record now drops to 36-14.

Holly Holm would win her fight though, as she put on a dominant performance against Raquel Pennington. It wasn’t a very exciting fight, but Holm would control every second of this bout in the clinch. Holm’s record now betters to 13-4.