Holly Holm vs. Norma Dumont at Oct. 16 UFC event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a while since her last fight. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is ready for combat and has an opponent for a UFC event on October 16. Holm has verbally accepted a fight against Norma Dumont in the featherweight division.

The move up in weight for Holm is because there were no takers to fight her in the bantamweight division. Holm was originally scheduled for a fight in May, but a bladder issue forced her from that fight. Holm hasn’t fought since October of 2020.

