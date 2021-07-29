Holly Holm vs. Norma Dumont at Oct. 16 UFC event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The University of New Mexico has revised its policy on mask-wearing. According to UNM News, starting Monday, August 2, UNM will require masks to be worn indoors by all individuals whether they are vaccinated or not. The indoor mask rule applies to all locations on UNM Albuquerque, Taos, and Valencia campuses, as well as their regional site in Sandoval County. Students, faculty, staff and visitors should also wear their masks at all times in UNM buildings unless they are eating, drinking, or in an office alone.

The revision comes after the CDC released new guidelines. The CDC recommended that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors. The change comes amid growing concern with the rise of the Delta variant, a far more contagious form of COVID-19 now estimated to account for roughly 75% of new cases in New Mexico. As a whole, the state had been averaging roughly 50 to 60 new COVID cases for several months.