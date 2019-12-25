Holly Holm rematch will be her first in UFC

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM-KRQE) – Former UFC Bantamweight champion Holly Holm will be doing something for the first time when she meets Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 in January.

“I had a lot of rematches in boxing,” said Holm. “This is a rematch in MMA. I never had that before, but I know that I have improved a lot since then.”

Holm won a split decision over Pennington in 2015. It was the first UFC fight in Holm’s career.

“I’m a completely different fighter than I fought her the first time,” said Holm. I feel like it will be a completely different fight.”

Holm and Pennington were originally scheduled for a rematch earlier in the year, but a hamstring injury suffered by Holm postponed their UFC 243 date.

Holm has healed from the injury and knows Pennington will be a challenge.

“She’s not necessarily one of those, ‘Oh, I got to train for one thing,’” said Holm. “She is kind of a little bit of a threat everywhere. It’s kind of unpredictable.”