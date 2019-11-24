Holly Holm puts on a workout to Benefit IncredAble Adaptive MMA

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm spoke to KRQE Sports for the first time on Saturday since her injury that kept her out of the UFC octagon back in October.

“I had tore 30 percent of my ligament that attaches my hamstring. Its 100 percent attached. They just say don’t overdo it, because we don’t want to damage what’s been growing. So, it just needs a little more time, but we are ready to rock and roll here soon,” said Holly Holm.

Holm says she should be ready to go in February.

Holly has been remaining in shape of course, and on Saturday she put on a workout at JacksonWink MMA Academy to benefit IncredAble Adaptive MMA. This program has been growing a lot here in the Albuquerque area, and it is geared towards providing people who experience a variety of environmental, physical, and cognitive challenges; the skills and benefits of Mixed Martial Arts.

“This program has just exceeded our expectations in so many ways. We see it really changing kids’ lives. It just makes us so proud to see that it is thriving like it is,” said Heather Winkeljohn.

To find out more about IncredAble Adaptive MMA, you can click here.