Holly Holm out of UFC Fight Night event Oct. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A damaged meniscus will keep former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Holly Holm, out of her scheduled fight against Norma Dumont on Oct. 16. It was not revealed whether it was Holm’s right or left leg that was injured.
Holm was to meet Dumont at UFC Fight Night 195 for a featherweight fight. It is said to be hopeful for her to have a fast recovery. Her last fight was Oct. 3 2020 when she defeated Irene Aldana by unanimous decision. Holm has a 14-5 record.