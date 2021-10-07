Holly Holm out of UFC Fight Night event Oct. 16

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A damaged meniscus will keep former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Holly Holm, out of her scheduled fight against Norma Dumont on Oct. 16. It was not revealed whether it was Holm’s right or left leg that was injured.

Story continues below:

Holm was to meet Dumont at UFC Fight Night 195 for a featherweight fight. It is said to be hopeful for her to have a fast recovery. Her last fight was Oct. 3 2020 when she defeated Irene Aldana by unanimous decision. Holm has a 14-5 record.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES