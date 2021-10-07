Holly Holm out of UFC Fight Night event Oct. 16

[1] APD investigates suspected road rage shooting near Old Town APD is searching for the person who shot and killed a man in what appears to be a road rage incident near Old Town. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Central and Rio Grande. Witnesses told police there was a confrontation between people in two cars when someone in one of the cars opened fire before fleeing the area. A man from the other car was killed. Police say that have a tentative IDE on the victim and believe he is from Albuquerque.

[2] Trial begins for man accused of fatally stabbing stranger in South Valley Albertsons A trial is now underway for the man accused of stabbing a stranger to death at a South Valley grocery store. Prosecutors say the victim, Daniel Sandoval, and his wife passed Lucas Herron on their way into the store at Rio Bravo and Isleta. Investigators say Herron confronted the couple inside the store and they got into an argument before Herron stabbed Sandoval. On Wednesday, the defense argued Herron does not see well and did not understand what was happening. The trial is scheduled to last a week.