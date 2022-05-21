ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm returned to the octagon on Saturday night for the first time since October 2020. “The Preacher’s Daughter” went the distance against Ketlen Vieira, losing in a split decision.

After five full rounds, Holm landed more total and significant strikes than Vieria, and also dominated clinch control time by over nine minutes. The stats appeared to be in Holm’s favor, and the decision was surprising to her.

“I thought I won the fight,” Holm said. “I gave her round two, and I feel like I won all the rest of the rounds. I always feel like I can do more and be more perfect, but I really felt like I won the fight. I don’t feel like it was a question.”

With the loss, Holm’s record drops to 14-6. Holm is still under contract with the UFC and it remains to be seen what is next for her.