Holly Holm knows losing is not an option

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has a goal she wants to reach. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion wants to reclaim the title she once held. To do that Holm knows she cannot afford to take a loss as she prepares for an August 1 showdown against Irene Aldana.

“Every fight I think in anybody’s career, but even especially for me right now, is a make or break,” said Holm. “I know what’s at stake and I know it’s all lying on this fight.”

Holm scored a decision over Raquel Pennington back in January to improve her record to 13-5. Prior to that fight, Holm took a loss in her bid to get the belt back when she lost to double champ Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title last July. Holm wouldn’t mind a rematch and another opportunity, but Nunes has hinted that she might retire.

“You know, it would be awesome to get a rematch with her because you know those are the moments that have a lot of anxiety, a lot of pressure, but also the moments that are the best moments in victory,” said Holm. “So, it’s like yeah I want another chance at that, but I also don’t ever want to fight a fighter that’s really not into it.”