Holly Holm, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 239

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the biggest UFC cards for Jackson and Wink Academy in Albuquerque and for the city. Holly Holm and John ‘Bones’ Jones, both fighting on the same night at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

Wednesday, Jackson and Wink fighters Holly Holm and Jon Jones got the ball rolling on open workouts.

There was a sea of people watching the workouts at the MGM Grand. Holm is hoping to recapture the UFC Bantamweight Title she lost, while Jones, the UFC light-heavyweight champion is hoping to keep his belt intact.

New Mexico fans in the crowd say this is a fight they had to attend.

“This is extra special because we have both Jon Jones and Holly Holm on the card,” a fan said.

“Man, I’m super excited, two championship fights. I’ve always loved Holly and Jon’s fights particularly because 505, baby,” another fan said.

Jones is favored to win his fight while Holm is an underdog against champion Amanda Nunes. New Mexico’s own Diego Sanchez is on the card and is also going into the UFC Hall of Fame Video Wing this week. They’ll be fighting Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This is a pivotal fight for Holm. The Albuquerque native was undefeated when she upset Ronda Rousey in that huge fight almost four years ago, but she’s lost four of six fights since.