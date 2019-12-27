Holly Holm is staying focused on her January 18th fight during the Holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm is getting ready to take on Raquel Pennington as the co-main event of UFC 246 on January 18, but getting ready during the holidays can be tough. “It’s more, not necessarily just the food, but it’s just the people. They are all off of work and they are all doing things, hanging out, and even just hanging out at the house taking, and that’s the hard part. When you have to walk away from that and go to the gym, you know, and put the work in, or go outside when it’s cold and run, when everyone else is kind of just hanging out. I guess it’s just more of that, the events, and the time to connect with people that you kind of have to say no to in order to stay focused,” said Holly Holm.

Holm will look to improve her 12-5 professional record with a victory over 10-7 Pennington.