Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Holly Holm is staying focused on her January 18th fight during the Holiday season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm is getting ready to take on Raquel Pennington as the co-main event of UFC 246 on January 18, but getting ready during the holidays can be tough. “It’s more, not necessarily just the food, but it’s just the people. They are all off of work and they are all doing things, hanging out, and even just hanging out at the house taking, and that’s the hard part. When you have to walk away from that and go to the gym, you know, and put the work in, or go outside when it’s cold and run, when everyone else is kind of just hanging out. I guess it’s just more of that, the events, and the time to connect with people that you kind of have to say no to in order to stay focused,” said Holly Holm.

Holm will look to improve her 12-5 professional record with a victory over 10-7 Pennington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞