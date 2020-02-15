Holly Holm is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm is following a good January with a good February. Holm defeated Raquel Pennington for a second time back in January.

This month Holm was honored for keeping clear of any banned substances by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which oversees the drug testing program for the UFC. Holm had 50 tests taken over the last five years and 50 tests passed.

With that good news fresh on her mind, Holm is ready to fight again and return on top.

“I want to get back to the gold,” said Holm. “I want to fight back for the title. I want to be number one. I think that everybody should want to be number one with what they’re doing. I want to fight there, whatever I have to do to get there. That’s what I want to do.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞