Holly Holm, humbled, surprised by International Hall of Fame selection

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Holly Holm didn’t see it coming. In her sport that could cost you a trip to the canvas. In this case, it is all love.

The former world champion boxer and current MMA fighter said she was surprised upon learning that she was a part of the class of 2022, headed for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. “It’s kind of surreal,” said Holm. “I didn’t really think I would be in this position. It definitely was something that I dreamed of but didn’t really know that it would happen. So, I’m super thrilled, super honored, super humbled. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Holm will be enshrined with a class that includes Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, and James Toney. The event will be in Canastota, New York June 9-12. Holm is impressed with the big names who share in the festivities with her. It still has her thinking about where she fits in. “I know that I’ve done a lot in my career, but also so humbled that I just feel, I don’t know, I guess underserving,” said Holm. “But, also I worked hard to deserve it. It’s like in the middle there, you know what I mean. It was definitely a dream of mine to make it happen.”

Holm was a world champion multiple times over in three different weight classes. She decided to switch over to MMA in 2011. The Hall of Fame honor has Holm motivated for the future.

She hopes to fight in the spring as she continues to recover from a knee injury. “I’m ready to go,” said Holm. “I want to chase new dreams and new goals. I’m still not done. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame, it doesn’t ever make me feel like I’m done. It makes me feel motivated to want to keep doing more, you know. In my dream world, I’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame in everything. I’ll be inducted into the hall of fame in MMA. I want boxing, I want it all.”