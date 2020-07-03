Holly Holm has a ‘dog gone’ good story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champ Holly Holm got a scare Wednesday. Her best friend, River the dog, went missing. Holm sent some of her Jackson and Wink teammates to her house to pick up the mini Aussie while she finished her workout. River had other plans upon the arrival of the teammates. River darted out the house and was gone in a flash.

“That’s a hole in your heart,” said Holm. “I thought it was a joke at first. When they called, they were like your dog left the house. I was like, no she didn’t.” It was early evening when it happened. River would not be found until 2 a.m. the next morning. If dogs could talk, she would have a whopper of a story.

Through Instagram people reported sightings of the dog in various locations, even as far away as the woods. Random people and friends of Holm showed up to help locate the dog. Holm credits the Nextdoor app for helping to find the dog. The people who found Holm’s dog were very careful to make sure they found the proper owner.

After being reunited with River Holm talked about the support she received. “You just see how many people are good and supportive,” said Holm. “I had so many people come up there and drive around. They didn’t even tell me, they just showed up. You know, the girl that picked her up, she was so sweet. She took care of her. One of her friends is a vet so they put balm on her feet because they were raw, pulled stickers out of her, and stuff because she had been all through the woods.”

Holm returns to the octagon August 1 to face Irene Aldana.