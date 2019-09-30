Holly Holm gives more info on injury in Instagram post

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former UFC Bantamweight Champion and Albuquerque’s own, Holly Holm is releasing more info on her injury on social media. KRQE Sports learned on Friday that Holm’s UFC 243 bantamweight fight against Raquel Pennington has been postponed for a later date.

Holm gave her fans an update on her condition on social media on Sunday.

“I don’t know the scientific term, but the ligament or the tendon that attaches my hamstring to my bone, I tore 30 percent of it last week in training”, said Holly Holm.

“The good news is I don’t need surgery, but one week is just not enough time to be ready to fight”, said Holm.

Holm also added that she will be back soon. Stick with KRQE Sports for all the latest on Holly Holm.