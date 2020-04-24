Holly Holm enjoying break, but ready to chase another title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has always kept her schedule packed, but now she is finding more time to rest since the coronavirus has put sports on hold.

“The only time I have actually had time off from fighting, is usually because it starts with healing from a surgery and having to come back,” said Holm. “This is the first time I’m actually off in 18 years and not because of an injury.”

She would rather be fighting, but Holm understands the situation and appreciates that UFC President Dana White has tried to find creative ways to keep his athletes fighting. Holm doesn’t know when she will be at it again.

“If I’m just going to throw a guess I’m going to hope July,” said Holm. “I’m glad that the UFC is aware of the fighters’ needs and that’s our livelihood. We need to keep working and I feel like they actually are trying to make fight happens. Holm, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, would like to get another crack at the title.

Her last attempt against current champion Amanda Nunes ended with a first-round knockout loss. Holm believes if she can put together another win she can put herself in the championship conversation once again.

“Every title fight I’ve had, aside from Amanda Nunes, that one wasn’t close she knocked me out,” said Holm. “All my other title fights were there, they were this close, could have gone either way and it’s like I can’t let that happen. I can’t go in there and hesitate like I did in my last fight or it will be done. I got to win, that’s what I got to do and I’m glad that I still want that.”