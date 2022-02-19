ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Danny Gonzales continues to revamp the UNM football program, one area of emphasis this offseason has been rebuilding the offensive line. There will be multiple new faces in the trenches in 2022, along with graduate assistant and former Lobo and NFL offensive linemen, Byron Bell. The group has gotten much bigger and stronger with the new additions, and Bell is coaching an attitude that came with the UNM teams in the 2000s.

“Teaching them the techniques I learned, I think it will help them, getting that physicality back and bringing the hitmen tradition back,” said Bell. “I think that’s one big thing.”

Coaches have already seen a difference in the group in only a few short weeks. Quarterback injuries were a common theme in 2021, but offensive coordinator Derek Warehime believes the improved line can keep the signal-callers upright.

“We got three new offensive linemen starting for us, and we’ve been really impressed with those guys,” said Warehime. “We’re better in the offensive line right now from a talent standpoint, so that’s going to help in protecting the quarterback in the throw game.”

Jer’Marques Bailey, one of the returning linemen, is recovering from ACL and meniscus injury, and while he hasn’t been able to practice during the spring, he is eager to get on the field with the new group. “They’ve been doing great. The aggression has definitely come up and turned to a whole new level. That’s another reason it’s more motivating to try to get back out there, to be with those guys.”

The Lobos will continue spring practice through the beginning of March. The team will take a break before training camp in the summer.