ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Highland High School Boys Basketball won their 3rd straight District Title over the weekend. The team also found out that they will be the 1-seed in the upcoming Class 4A Boys State Basketball Tournament.

“We worked for it. So, everybody is feeling pretty grateful for having the opportunity to win, but everybody is not satisfied because we want to win a state championship”, said Hornets leading scorer Jose Murillo.

Head Coach Justin Woody says that this team is special, as they have 7 seniors on their roster including Murillo, who is averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds per game. “They care about each other and they realize that Jose’s points are highland points, Jojo’s assists are highland assists, so it doesn’t matter who is doing it as long as we are doing it together”, said Coach Woody.

This program hasn’t won a state title since 1972, so that drives them to succeed in 2022, but they also have extra incentive because they made it to the State Championship in 2020, but lost to Valley in overtime. “Yeah, that one hurt a lot but, it drives us every day. We try not to talk about it a lot because obviously, we didn’t have a lot of players from this team on that team, but we just work really hard every day and we know what it takes to get there”, said Highland Sr. Guard Jojo Woody.

Top seed Highland will host 16-seed Miyamura on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the State Tournament opening round.