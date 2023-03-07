ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The defending Class 4A High School State Basketball Champions, Highland Hornets, are ready to get back inside the Pit on Wednesday. “I am very proud of these guys, we only have 5 of 14 players from that team on our roster this year. Its been a big accomplishment to be able to repeat as district champions for the 4th straight year and get back to the pit”, said Highland Head Coach Justin Woody.

Quarterfinal play will begin for the Boys State Tournament on Wednesday, and 2-Highland will play 7-Taos. The Hornets are coming off of a tournament opening victory over Pojoaque, and in that game senior guard Alexis Dominguez reached 1,000 career points. “I feel like every high school player has that goal when they start playing at the high school level, and just, its just amazing”, said Dominguez.

Dominquez is of course happy about this accomplishment, but says that another state is now his main focus. “I feel like everybody is ready, everybody is ready to go play at the Pit again”, said Dominguez. “They have got the best big man in the state, so we have to rebound the ball, and coach Chavez has done a great job with them. So, its going to be a very difficult challenge for us”, said Coach Woody.

Highland will play Taos on Wednesday at 6:30pm.