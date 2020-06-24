Highland High basketball player Cailee Crawford commits to San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Sandia High School pitcher, Jacob Kmatz is coming off of a solid showing in Hoover, Alabama, over the weekend. Kmatz was one of 300 players that were invited to the Perfect Game National Showcase, which showcased the nation's top prospects doing drills and playing in live game situations. Kmatz threw two scoreless innings in the showcase and struck out three batters. He enjoyed the experience, but he also feels he has some work to do.

"It's not too often your first outing for the summer is in front of every MLB team and at a huge stadium like that, but I think that if you look at the big picture of it being two shutout innings, at the same time you know executing the pitches wasn't perfect. You know, there is a lot to work on I think. I am not happy with it, but I am not disappointed, there is definitely a lot to grow from it," said Kmatz.