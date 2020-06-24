Highland High basketball player Cailee Crawford commits to San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Highland High School standout guard Cailee Crawford announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she has verbally committed to play college basketball at San Diego State University. Crawford still has her senior season next year but she is already ranked in the top 100 of prospects by ESPN. She averaged over 18 points and six rebounds in her junior season and is slated as a 4-star recruit.

