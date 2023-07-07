ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Highland High School will be represented on the hardwood internationally next season. Recently graduated guard Alexis Dominguez is taking his sharpshooting talent to Universidad Madero in Puebla, Mexico.

Dominguez joins the Tigres Blancos following his senior season with the Hornets, where he led the team with 18.2 points per game. He was a first-team all-state selection in each of the past two seasons.

Universidad Madero recently won the national basketball student league in Mexico and was named champion of the Division I ABE League. Dominguez built a relationship with coaches through summer camps and felt like he would be given an opportunity to contribute right away. He believes that if he can prove himself with such a successful team, it could propel his basketball future in America.

“The competitiveness over there is pretty high too, I’m not going to lie,” said Dominguez. “I mean it’s just college basketball no matter where it is. I think that’s very helpful because that team has the entire attention right now. So, if I start doing good and I get good minutes and I play good, that could help me get some interest [in the US] too.”

Dominguez will join the team on July 24. He plans on majoring in business while at school.