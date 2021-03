High school volleyball State Championship brackets released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The University of New Mexico won another series at home after they won their second game out of their three-game series with Nevada on Sunday. 5-1 was the final at Santa Ana Star Field.

UNM had a solid start from Tristin Lively once again, as he went 6 innings and only gave up 1 run on 2 hits. Lively also racked up 6 strikeouts on Sunday afternoon as he racked up his second win of the year.